Marqeta (MQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Marqeta to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marqeta Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.85. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MQ. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Marqeta by 785.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

