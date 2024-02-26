Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on March 14th

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 75.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $94.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $157.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAC. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

