Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE MTDR opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

