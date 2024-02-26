Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.14% of Match Group worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

