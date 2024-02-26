McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 183.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

MKC opened at $68.08 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.