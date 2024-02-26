MDA (MDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect MDA to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
MDA Price Performance
TSE MDA opened at C$14.00 on Monday. MDA has a 1 year low of C$6.21 and a 1 year high of C$14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$247,080.00. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About MDA
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
