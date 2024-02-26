Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,372 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 123.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $406.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $407.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.80.
Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
