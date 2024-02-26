Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 470 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,071,000 after buying an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $214.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

