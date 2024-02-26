Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 870 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

