Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 3,100 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,847 shares of company stock worth $3,848,956 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

