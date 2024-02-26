Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 14,159 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.