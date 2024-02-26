Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $79.81 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
