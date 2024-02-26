Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $79.81 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 712.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 24.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

