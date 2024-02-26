Minto Apartment (MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 15th

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

