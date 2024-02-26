Mizuho Raises Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $56.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of VRT opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. Vertiv has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

