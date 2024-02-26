Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 54.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $96.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.41. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.69.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

