Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 255.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.
Modiv Industrial Trading Up 2.4 %
MDV opened at $14.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.36.
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
