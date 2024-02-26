Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 255.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

MDV opened at $14.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Modiv Industrial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modiv Industrial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

