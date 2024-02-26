Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Sells $252,374.80 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $252,374.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after buying an additional 4,533,955 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

