Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

MHK stock opened at $114.94 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

