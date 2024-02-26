Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

UDR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

