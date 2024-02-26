Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

UDR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.