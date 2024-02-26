Morguard North American (MRG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Morguard North American Price Performance
Morguard North American has a 1 year low of C$13.17 and a 1 year high of C$16.21.
About Morguard North American
