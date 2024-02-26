M&T Bank Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $138.10 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 147,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $6,438,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $3,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

