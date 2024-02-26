Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLI

Mueller Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MLI stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $50.61.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.