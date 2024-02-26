National Bank Financial Comments on Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$8.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.21. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.79 and a 52-week high of C$10.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

