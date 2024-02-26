National Bank Financial Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.42.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

