National Bank of Canada (NA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.41 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$104.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$105.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.41.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

