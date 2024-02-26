National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NWLI opened at $486.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $488.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.55 and a 200-day moving average of $472.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,735,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,931,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,635,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

