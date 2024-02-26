Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,760 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4,721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,078,000 after buying an additional 123,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 1.2 %

ECL stock opened at $222.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.37. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $222.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.