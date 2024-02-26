Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 32,759 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $105.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $107.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $94.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

