Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 34,093 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,093 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Global Payments worth $28,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $133.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

