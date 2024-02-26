Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 34,824 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $20,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $138,028,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $65.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

