Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $20,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 67.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 689,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 1.0 %

AFL stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,607 shares of company stock worth $2,933,445 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.