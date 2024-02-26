Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 14,301 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Target worth $27,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 26.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $151.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.31.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

