Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 34,824 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $20,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $65.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

