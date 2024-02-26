Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 77,172 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,172 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Woodside Energy Group worth $28,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 166,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Woodside Energy Group

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.