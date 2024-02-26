Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.37% of APi Group worth $22,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after buying an additional 666,655 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,619,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after buying an additional 718,071 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

APi Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.