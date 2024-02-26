Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $576.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

