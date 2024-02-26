Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.37% of RBC Bearings worth $25,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,316,000.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $266,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $266,866.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,789 shares of company stock worth $12,809,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

RBC stock opened at $270.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.46. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $288.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.42.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

