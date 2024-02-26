Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.33% of Primerica worth $22,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $249.93 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.68 and a 1-year high of $254.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

