Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.48% of ATS worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 19.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 20.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,371,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 919,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 274.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 74,770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 452,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

ATS opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

