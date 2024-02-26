Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $20.88 Million Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.50% of Ashland worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ashland by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASH. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

NYSE:ASH opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $105.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

