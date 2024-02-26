Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $21.30 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of MSCI worth $21,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $568.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $563.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.41. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

