Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $21.75 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. TD Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

