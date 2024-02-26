Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $21.79 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $222.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $222.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

