Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $21.86 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 80,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,673 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

