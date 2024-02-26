Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $22.69 Million Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,414 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Block worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Block Price Performance
Shares of SQ opened at $78.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 399.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $83.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
