Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $23.15 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

