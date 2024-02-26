Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $23.87 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $23,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $70.01.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

