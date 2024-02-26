Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $27.01 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $27,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,646.72 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,725.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,395.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,129.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

