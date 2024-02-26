Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,808 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Ashland worth $20,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 25.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $94.15 on Monday. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.49.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASH

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.