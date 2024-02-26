Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $299.42 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.64 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

